SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Newly elected Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed Monday the requested vanity license plates that were rejected in 2022 for containing some creative language.

A request for vanity plates, which are license plates containing all letters, are subject to the Secretary of State’s Office. In 2022, 383 out of 54,236 requested vanity plates were rejected for being lewd, offensive, or difficult to read.

Among those rejected in 2022 were PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK, and WMWWWMW.

“We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.”

More than 7,000 license plate requests have been rejected by the Secretary of State’s office, which keeps a list of letter combinations that have been prohibited in the past.

The Secretary of State’s office has issued a total of 922,147 personalized license plates. Learn more about what it takes to request your own at the office’s website.