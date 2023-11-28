PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Rallying for more pay, improved retirement, and a better working environment.

The Service Employees International Union members spoke out at a rally in Downtown Peoria Tuesday morning. The speak-out is part of a three-city tour, one in Peoria, Carbondale, and Alton.

The union members were calling for livable wages, better retirement, and more workers.

Jimeka McKandes is a home care worker, she voiced her frustrations at the rally.

” We want to be able to stay in the industry and recruit new workers that we need to do this, but we have to give them the help that they need to support their own families,” said McKandes.

She said she hopes to see the Pritzker administration invest in home and childcare workers by bringing a new contract to the members of the union.