Selah is coming to Peoria, IL on Saturday, November 5th. The concert will take place at the Grace Presbyterian Church. The celebration starts at 6:00 PM, but doors open at 5:15 PM. Tickets are $20 a person. If ten or more people are in your group, then you can get tickets for $15 a person. Grab yours today at the Child Evangelism Fellowship website or by calling (309) 688-9699.



Learn more about the Christian vocal trio and the Child Evangelism Church in our interview with Pastor Kerry Frantz.