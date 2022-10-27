Selah is coming to Peoria, IL on Saturday, November 5th. The concert will take place at the Grace Presbyterian Church. The celebration starts at 6:00 PM, but doors open at 5:15 PM. Tickets are $20 a person. If ten or more people are in your group, then you can get tickets for $15 a person. Grab yours today at the Child Evangelism Fellowship website or by calling (309) 688-9699.
Learn more about the Christian vocal trio and the Child Evangelism Church in our interview with Pastor Kerry Frantz.
