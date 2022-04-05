PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography after claiming he was only doing so for the money.

Kiantre Dykeman, 24, admitted to advertising and selling child porn images through an online app.

In his November 2020 hearing, the government accused Dykeman of advertising online that he had more than 1,000 pictures of child pornography for sale and provided various prices for the different levels of access to the images.

The investigation that followed showed that Dykeman had in fact received payment via a money transferring app, and Dykeman in turn provided child pornography to a purchaser via a texting platform.

Dykeman admitted that he did sell the child porn, and said he did so because he needed the money. He told law enforcement he made about $60 from the sales.

Dykeman is facing a penalty of up to 20 years in prison for distributing child porn and a fine of up to $250,000. He is also facing a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act (JVTA) assessment if he is determined not to be indigent, and up to a $35,000 special assessment for child pornography cases under 18.

He also faces a minimum of five years and up to a life term of supervised release.