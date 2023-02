PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6.

According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The right lane of Route 6 is shut down.

It is unknown was caused the initial crash.

