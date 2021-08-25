Semi Rollover closes part of Eastbound I-74 between Peoria and Brimfield

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All Lanes are closed on Eastbound Interstate 74, near milepost 80, due to a rollover semi crash Wednesday.

According to an Illinois Department of Transportation(IDOT) Facebook post, the crash is blocking traffic about halfway between Brimfield and Peoria.

Traffic is being diverted to US 150 (exit 75) to Kickapoo to get back onto I-74.

According to an IDOT update, Illinois State Police estimate that the closure could last for 10 hours.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the rollover.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.