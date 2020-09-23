Semi-Trailer crash closes parts of I-74

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are reporting a semi-trailer accident causing closures on part of Interstate 74.

The accident happened westbound on I-74 near milepost 117 in Woodford County. A 2011 Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer overturned off the right side of the road in a construction zone.

The truck’s content began to leak after it overturned. I-74’s west and eastbound lanes have been closed between the Goodfield and Carlock exits during the cleanup process.

The trucks 58-year-old driver was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

This story will be updated.

