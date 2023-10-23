PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Overnight, three fire departments responded to a semi-trailer that had caught fire.



When firefighters arrived, the entire semi-trailer was engulfed in flames. The Bartonville Fire Department says the fire was so big that they had to call in both the West Peoria Fire Department and the Limestone Fire Department to fight it. The fire was contained to the semi-trailer and did not spread.



As of writing, there have been no reported injuries. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.