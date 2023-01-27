PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Friday that 42-year-old Amanda Matuszyk of Galesburg was the victim of a semi-truck crash Thursday morning.

Matuszyk was a Patient Care Tech as OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center and was on her way to work when the crash occurred on I-74.

According to police reports, Matuszyk was traveling eastbound in the right lane before she lost control and struck a guardrail, which sent the vehicle into the path of a semi. The semi was unable to avoid striking the car.

Matuszyk suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. Toxicology is pending.