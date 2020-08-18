Semi-truck crashes on I-74 near county line

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A semi-truck spun off the highway after a crash on I-74 near the county line, Knox County police officers said.

Police on the scene said the semi-truck ran into a guard rail on the left side of the highway and spun off the road next to the shoulder. There are no reported injuries from the single-vehicle crash.

Illinois State Police, Knox County Sheriff David Clague, and Williamsfield Fire Department all responded to the crash.

