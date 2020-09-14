Semi-truck flips over, closes Maxwell Road

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Maxwell Road is closed in both directions after a semi-truck flipped over onto its side Monday morning.

The semi-truck is flipped over in Limestone Township causing some roadblocks. Police said the semi-truck ran through the intersection between N. Maxwell Road and W. Plank Road.

Officials said the semi-truck was carrying dog food. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver also took out a light pole before flipping over in a nearby field.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene as well as the Limestone Fire Department and other emergency services. A tow truck is on the scene to remove the semi-truck from the field.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected