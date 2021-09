NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Farm animals ran rampant Sunday morning as the semi-truck they were travelling in rolled over on Interstate 55 around 7:30 a.m.

The Normal Fire Department responded to the call at milepost 162 where goats and sheep were running up and down the interstate, medians, and ditches.

In a Facebook post, the Normal Fire Department said both the semi driver and the farm animals were uninjured.

Pictures of the crash can be seen on the Normal Fire Department’s Facebook page.