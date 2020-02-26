One dead after semi, van collision on I-74

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a head-on collision that closed the eastbound lanes of I-74 at milepost 105 near Morton on Wednesday morning.

The Illinois State Police said a Chevrolet van was traveling westbound at approximately 8:06 a.m. when it lost control due to icy roads near the milepost and drove into oncoming eastbound traffic. The van collided with a semi-trailer truck.

All eastbound lanes are currently closed and traffic is being rerouted onto exit 102.

State Trooper Haylie Polistina said the deceased is believed to be one of three people traveling in the van. There is no information at this time regarding any other injuries.

Traffic will continue to be rerouted throughout the morning and early afternoon.

This story will be updated.