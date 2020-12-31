Sen. Bill Brady resigns from Illinois senate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 18 years in the Illinois Senate, Rep. Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) is resigning effective Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Brady took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce the news.
“Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office,” he said in a post.
No reason for the resignation has been given.
