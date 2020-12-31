Sen. Bill Brady resigns from Illinois senate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Bill Brady.jpg

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 18 years in the Illinois Senate, Rep. Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) is resigning effective Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Brady took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce the news.

“Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office,” he said in a post.

No reason for the resignation has been given.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News