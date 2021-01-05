Sen. Chuck Weaver announces resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria) says he now no longer represents Central Illinois in the State Senate.

Weaver announced his resignation took effect Sunday, Jan. 3. The news arrived almost a year after announcing he would not seek re-election.

Weaver has represented the 37th District of Illinois in the Illinois Senate since 2015, including 10 Central Illinois counties. In that time, he says he brought a fiscally-conservative perspective to several committees, including Higher Education, Insurance, Labor, Licensed Activities, and Transportation.

Born and raised in Peoria, he graduated from Dunlap High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management at Bradley University. He also earned a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University College of Law.

Weaver previously served as a Peoria City Council member, and before that, he joined his family’s Kentucky Fried Chicken business and operated 30 restaurants. He became President of the American Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisee Association with a reputation for operations and employee development. He and his wife, Laurie, have three children and two grandchildren.

Senator-elect Win Stoller will succeed Weaver as he leaves Springfield. Weaver supported Stoller nearly a year ago when he made it clear he would not seek re-election.

During his time as a senator, Weaver said he donated his legislative salary to local charities and worked with “Leaders Change Illinois,” a program aiming to improve the Central Illinois community through new projects. Weaver said he and his wife served as project mentors and funded 110 grants for $1,000 each to new community leaders launching new ideas to impact local communities.