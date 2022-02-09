PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican Senator Darren Bailey held a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, on the lifting of the mask mandate by Gov. Pritzker.

Bailey said he applauds the parents and teachers standing up for “an end to the unilateral mandates and return to local control.”

He said Gov. Pritzker put forth his political agenda before students and their education. He said, “defending freedom and protecting children shouldn’t be issues that Pritzker needs to pole before standing up and doing something about it.”

Bailey said he will continue to fight for everyone’s freedom and “common-sense policies.”

“As parents, your freedom to make the best decisions for you and your family matter,” said Bailey.

He said it is time to end the mandates and remove the policies from classrooms and that parents, teachers, and elected school board members should be the ones to make decisions about masking.