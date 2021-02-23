Sen. Darren Bailey visits McLean County, discusses plan for Governor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Darren Bailey made headlines last year by challenging Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home order. Tonight he visited the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, to discuss his plans if elected governor in 2022.

He says he plans to demand a budget with no tax increases for residents, freeze spending, and present a zero base budget.

This would mean every department would start at $0, and prove a need for the money they receive.

Bailey also saying there is a need for a governor in Illinois who will focus their efforts on the common person.

“Illinois has unlimited potential, but we need a governor that is willing to listen, and to lead. I’ve done that as a father, I’ve done that as a community leader, I’ve done that as a state legislator, and you have my word, that I will do that as your next governor,” Bailey told listeners.

Sen. Bailey stuck around after the event to speak with members of the community, and answer questions.