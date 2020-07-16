Sen. Dick Durbin visits Peoria area to discuss impact of COVID-19, return to school, economic relief

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with central Illinois leaders Thursday in Peoria and East Peoria to talk about issues facing central Illinois.

Durbin said the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and healthcare system was the main topic. Adding he met with local education leaders about how they plan to return to school this fall.

Durbin said Pres. Trump should not be the one to decide if schools reopen or not.

“This President has no business issuing a Presidential mandate that schools should open or he’s going to cut off federal funds. That’s what he said. The Secretary of Education backed him up. That’s flat out wrong. This is a decision that should be made locally and based solely on the safety of students and teachers. The President should not be ‘big-footing’ it into this situation with demands,” Sen. Durbin said.

Durbin said another major topic of Thursday’s meetings was the Black Lives Matter movement.

“After the George Floyd incident, [Black Lives Matter] became a much different issue. Before then, it was considered to be a fringe issue, an extreme position, not so much,” Durbin said. “Once people saw that eight minutes and 46 seconds where that man lost his life at a curbside in Minneapolis, I think a lot of people started thinking differently about this issue.”

Sen. Durbin says he, alongside Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), have put together a bill which according to Durbin, ‘addresses this issue.’

The bill Sen. Durbin referred to is the Justice in Policing Act.

“It has the support of every major civil rights organization,” Durbin said.

Durbin said he hopes they can extend unemployment benefits, which he says as of now, expire July 31.

“I certainly hope that we extend the unemployment benefits, 47 million plus are unemployed at this point. One million or so in Illinois are drawing unemployment benefits. We know unless we change it, this program with end July 31. The federal assistance of $600 a week. That would be devestating for so many families across the state who are facing real hardship making ends meet having lost their job,” he said.

He also said when the Senate returns to Washington D.C. next week, they’ll work to put together another COVID-19 relief bill.

“The President had the first one. $1200 for each adult, $500 for each child. Then Nancy Pelosi came through and passed her bill 8 weeks ago. $1,200 for each adult $1,200 for each child. I support the Pelosi approach,” Durbin said. “Will President Trump be able to sign the checks again? Be my guest, if that’s what it takes to get this passed.”

Durbin addressed the concern of Russians putting bounties on U.S. troops, calling it a legitimate threat.

“It’s outrageous to think that any country on earth would say ‘We’re gonna pay a bounty for the number of American soldiers you can kill.’ Those are fighting words in most administrations, but this president doesn’t seem to even notice it and denies even knowing about it,” the Senator said. “It was in his presidential brief, I’m not sure he reads it. He was given his presidential brief and he should’ve known exactly what was going on. He has not even come out in criticism of Putin.”

“I’ve read the background material of it. Some of it is classified and top secret. But I will tell you there is enough evidence there that you can take this seriously. The Russians were engaged in this, there are people named who are making these threats and talking about transferring this money,” he said. “It should have been taken seriously and this president should have spoken out when he heard about it immediately.”He also says election meddling this November is very possible.

“The Russians will do everything they can to mess up this election. Count on it. We stopped them in the last election, 2018. They’ll come at us again in 2020 and others may join them. We have to be on guard,” Durbin added other countries may also try to meddle with the election.

Durbin said if the Senate needs to stay in session an extra week to pass another relief package ‘it’s worth it.’

Another community business joining Durbin and East Peoria governmental leaders, was Peoria Charter Coach.

“They’re really facing a very difficult time. The demand has disappeared for their services. They have a business which is a very important source of employment for a lot of people. We’re talking about whether or not there can be any federal programs to provide assistance for them,” Durbin said.

The company’s President announced Wednesday they laid off 95 percent of its workforce. You can find WMBD’s coverage on that here.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced Thursday afternoon the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act of 2020.

The House bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ).

“The legislation was previously introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Jack Reed (D-RI),” read a statement by LaHood’s office.

“Illinois’ motorcoach and bus companies provide important transportation services to communities across our region and offer good-paying jobs,” said Rep. LaHood. “Staple transportation companies in Central Illinois, like Peoria Charter Coach, have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. These small businesses are struggling to keep employees on payroll and pay for business expenses. In addition to previous assistance through the Payment Protection Program, if enacted, this bipartisan legislation will provide further support for the motorcoach industry and transportation service providers, ensuring that our critical transportation system gets through this difficult time.” Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL)

“We have been very moved over the past few days from the support that we have received from the community and especially Representative Darin LaHood. By presenting the CERTS Act in the House of Representatives, the Congressman is giving Peoria Charter Coach and the motorcoach industry a fighting chance to survive the pandemic. Thank you Congressman LaHood for hearing our desperate cries for help.” Bill Winkler | President/Owner | Peoria Charter Coach

LaHood said the CERTS Act will provide $10 billion in ’emergency economic relief funding’ in the form of grants and other economic assistance through the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This bill, according to LaHood, will assist ‘motorcoach operators, school bus companies, U.S. flag passenger vessel operators, and other U.S. transportation service providers.’

Durbin spoke to the media on how Illinois is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We went through some tough periods here. From Governor Pritzker giving us bad news every single day about sheltering in place and our own lifestyles, but look where we are today. Our infection rate is under 3 percent. Look at the infection rate in surrounding states,” he said.

“The net result of this is going to be people laid off at that local too, people who work at the state and local government. We’re talking about police, healthcare professionals, teachers. That is not going to help us move forward,” Durbin said.

Durbin said state and local governments need more assistance from the federal government.

