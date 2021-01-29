Sen. Durbin: Biden administration pushing for additional vaccine funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Senator Dick Durbin says Washington officials are working to ramp-up vaccine efforts.

Durbin says Illinois is currently receiving more than 120,000 doses of vaccine each week, but in contrast, millions of Illinoisans are eligible to be vaccinated.

He says President Joe Biden is asking for more money to purchase vaccines plus additional funding to help logistics needed for distribution.

Durbin explains that Biden hopes to increase vaccinations drastically.

“The President has said he wants 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of the administration. Even gone further to say that they think by the end of the summer there will be enough vaccine for all Americans, I pray they’re right,” Durbin said.

Durbin says a federal plan for vaccine distribution may need to include mobilizing the National Guard. Additional trained medical professionals may also be called to help.

The Senator also stated he hopes that the filibuster will not prevent more assistance for Americans.

“Americans want us to do the right thing, to get us back in business, to get people back to work, to get the kids back to school. If the filibuster is the obstacle, then I think we have to take an honest look at it,” he said.