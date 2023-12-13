CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the Senate Wednesday night and includes some federal funding for National Guard units here at home.

In total, the bill is over $886 billion, and includes pay raises for troops as well as making sure the country’s defenses remain “state of the art”.

$5.2 million would go towards completing a vehicle maintenance shop for the Army National Guard in Bloomington. An additional $2 million would be used for planning and designing a new Army Guard Readiness Center in Peoria.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin praised the bill, and believes it would be a big help for the units in Central Illinois.

“We have one of the best air guard units in the nation, the C-130’s at Peoria. We have army guard and air guard all over Central Illinois, almost every single one of them will see something in this bill, which will make them prepared for any responsibilities we send their way,” he said.

Durbin also said that the act shows confidence in the National Guard, and what they do for the state of Illinois and beyond.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

Durbin also discussed the Fairness in Federal Disaster Declarations Act, which he introduced with fellow Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth. The act would reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide more equity and transparency for smaller communities impacted by severe weather.

He brought up the tornado that struck Washington in 2013, and how the community had to rebuild mostly by themselves. He said the way that FEMA is currently constructed isn’t favorable to states like Illinois, which has a large city in Chicago. He says that states with more rural populations are more likely to be helped by FEMA, which puts rural Illinois communities at a disadvantage.