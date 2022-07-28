WASHINGTON (WMBD) — U.S. Senator from Illinois Dick Durbin announced Thursday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” said Durbin in a statement. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely.”

Durbin was scheduled to be in Illinois this weekend to vote on the next chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois.