Sen. Jason Barickman talks with employers about new cannabis laws in the workplace

BLOOMINGTON, IL. — The recent cannabis Legalization in Illinois’ has been causing some questions and concerns for employers. Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) gave some background to the new Legislation and answered questions from employers at Heartland Community College Tuesday morning.

The new law provides employers with stronger workplace protections than any other state with recreational marijuana.

“The ability to have a drug free workplace, do random drug testing, to have zero tolerance policies, things that exist today for employers under this new law will continue to be there and I think employers are grateful for that,” said Barickman.

Illinois will be the 11th state to legalize cannabis come Jan. 1.