Sen. Koehler announces funds for local libraries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A handful of libraries in the 46th district will soon be receiving upgrades to services as a result of more than $363,000 in state grants.

Sen. Dave Koehler (D-IL), said libraries are vital to communities because they provide a wide range of resources.

“Many people rely on libraries for access to the internet or to be able to use computers and printers. It’s critical that we provide our libraries with the support they need to keep offering these resources.”

Grants totaling $18.1 million were awarded to 638 public libraries throughout Illinois, including the $363,000 received by 12 local libraries.

A number of services and products will be funded through the grants, including audiobooks, adult programming, dual language materials and more.

According to a press release, the following libraries will receive funds: