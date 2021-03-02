Senate Democrats show support for $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is headed to the Senate, and Democrats are voicing their support for the bill.

Biden’s plan includes funding for vaccinations, another round of stimulus checks, and an extension of unemployment benefits.

The House of Representatives passed a version of the legislation last week.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) said the federal government can’t afford to wait on additional COVID-19 relief.

“We don’t have a day to lose. We need to put that money into buying vaccines and distributing them as quickly as possible. There should be no questions asked about that. We’ve got keep our word to the American people about the second half of that $2,000 payment,” he said.

Durbin also said the Rescue Plan is what the country needs to move past the pandemic.

“We are going to come together, face the reality of this pandemic and put it behind us, and I think Joe Biden is going to persevere, and with our help, succeed in charting a new day for America,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said consideration of the bill could begin as early as Wednesday, March 3.