Senate Republicans introduce legislation to ensure independent investigations of ethics violations

Senate Republicans proposed a new plan to improve ethics in the statehouse today.

In a press conference, Senator Jason Barickman (R- Bloomington) said politicians should give the Legislative Inspector General, Carol Pope, more power to pursue investigations without permission and to give her subpoena power.

Thursday, Barickman sat down with Eugene Daniel on WMBD News at 4pm.

“Recent events have reminded the public that the Illinois legislature is incapable of policing itself. In fact, the office of the legislative inspector general was created and designed to play this watchdog role of the legislature,” Barickman said.

Barickman and his senate republican colleagues filed a measure to give the watchdog more power. Senate President John Cullerton said, “I welcome their ideas and look forward to working with them and others to get effective results.”