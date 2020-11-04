Senator Bill Brady to step away from Illinois Senate leadership role

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Republican leader in the Illinois Senate says it is time to step away from the role.

Senator Bill Brady sent a memo to the Senate Republican Caucus Wednesday saying, while he is proud of the work the caucus has done, when the next General Assembly is seated it is time for a new leader.

The Bloomington Republican went on to say that when he was elected leader he said he would not pursue another elected office. Brady says while this chapter may be closing, it is not the final word on his desire to serve the state and tackle those challenges.

Brady is calling for a caucus to be held the week of November 17 to begin the process of choosing a new leader.

WMBD’s Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell named early frontrunners to replace Brady and Senate Republican Leader as Senator Dan McConchie of Lake Zurich and Senator Jason Barickman of Bloomington.

