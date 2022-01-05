Senator Dick Durbin addresses spike in COVID cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The highest amount of COVID-19 cases ever were seen in the past week, and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is hoping cases drop soon with readily available resources.

Durbin said he wants production for at-home testing kits to be sped up for those who do not live near testing sites. They will be able to get testing kits shipped right to their doors.

To allow businesses and educational facilities to fully function, he reiterates the importance of wearing masks, staying socially distanced, and washing hands.

But he stated the most serious cases of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant are affecting people who are not vaccinated, begging them to reconsider their choice.

“I don’t know who will be persuasive to those who are unvaccinated, but I just want to [appeal] to them. The most serious cases now are those with COVID-19, who are filling up our hospitals again, are people who are not vaccinated. That is not a political statement, that is a fact,” said Senator Durbin.

He said if they do not want to get vaccinated, he is hoping people consider taking the COVID antiviral pill once they are produced.