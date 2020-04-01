Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Senator Duckworth answers stimulus questions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
PO-310TU_ELECTION_ IL_ SENATE_TAMMY DUCKWORTH PLEDGE_WMBD0649_174.mp4_00.00.01.29_1478686073151.png

CHICAGO (WMBD) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) held a town hall over the phone Tuesday.

The town hall answered Illinoisians’ questions about COVID-19 and stimulus bill. A Chicago doctor took questions as well.

People asked how much they would receive and who is eligible to receive checks.

“You will not receive the money if you are claimed as a dependent on your parent’s tax return. It’s based on your tax filings. But we may be able to fix that in phase four and when the senate is back in session. It is something we should be able to work around.”

U.S. Tammy Duckworth

COVID-19 has now killed 99 people in Illinois and almost 6,000 people have tested positive. Across the country, there are more than 15,000 cases and close to 3,000 people have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News