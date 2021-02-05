Senator Durbin expresses support for additional federal unemployment aid in “American Rescue Plan”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Senator Dick Durbin (D) said President Joe Biden is proposing new federal unemployment aid Friday.

The current federal unemployment benefits of $300 per week will expire in mid-March.

Some Illinoisans that are out of work because of the pandemic say unemployment payments have helped them survive so far.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve been laid off and collecting unemployment and it’s about to expire and I’m really devastated by it,” said Vahap Sarac, banquet captain at Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

“Most of us are just one or two unemployment checks away from being on the street,” said Jacqueline Williams, an Illinois actress.

Under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, he hopes to extend federal unemployment assistance through September, while increasing additional aid to $400 per week.

It’s a plan Senator Durbin says will help those who need it the most.

“We believe that this additional unemployment will provide for them the kind of emergency assistance they need,” he said.

The Senator also says the economy also stands the chance to benefit, if the plan is passed.

“I can recall being told early on in economics that if you want to give a boost to the economy put money in the hands of unemployed people. They’re not going to bank it away,” Durbin said.

As for bipartisan support of the plan from Republicans, Durbin says he hopes a few GOP lawmakers will join Democrats.

“The previous efforts have been strongly bipartisan, and I hope this one is too,” Durbin said.

Senator Durbin has also introduced separate legislation that would provide tax relief for those who used unemployment in 2020.