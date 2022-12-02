BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois lawmakers Thursday night passed changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act that was originally approved last year.

The Illinois Senate voted 38-17 and the Illinois House voted 71-40, along party lines, approving a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act.

First, the amendment clarifies that changes to the bail system will only apply to suspects detained after the changes go into effect. However, anyone held in lieu of bail before the bill becomes law could appeal to have their case moved to the new system.

Secondly, it adds to the list of crimes a judge can order pre-trial detention for if a person is found a danger or threat to society. Newly added crimes include hate crimes, felony animal torture and DUI with aggravated injury.

While Republicans acknowledged the changes, State Senator Jason Barickman (53rd District-Bloomington) said the act’s approach to burglary is too lenient. A judge can only detain a burglary suspect if there was force used against another person.

“I think judges should be empowered to use their discretion and determine whether someone should be held pending trial,” Barickman said.

Barickman also criticized a measure of the bill that will limit the amount of information the public can find out about a defendant’s pre-trial release conditions.

“There’s a lot of conditions that get placed on someone when they are released from prison and we think that information should be made readily available to the public like they used to be,” Barickman said. “It’s just a total lack of transparency.”

The GOP, including Senators Barickman and Senator Sally Turner, also took issue with being left out of the writing of the original bill.

“There’s just a better way to go about making a significant change in law like this. The Democrats chose to do it in the cloud of night, chose to do it without getting any bi-partisan input,” Barickman said.

The SAFE-T Act and its amendments are set to go into effect on Jan. 1, barring a lawsuit of over half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds is a part of the lawsuit, as well as Sheriff Matt Lane.

“We have the three branches of government and they’re all required to do specific things and I’m curious to see how the Supreme Court will examine that,” Turner said.

Turner also criticized a measure of the bill that would increase the number of public defenders.

“I didn’t see any new monies for judges, nor for state’s attorneys, nor for our sheriffs,” Turner said. “I think it’s going to affect all of them and their departments.”

Democrats call the bill a successful compromise, enhancing the lives and rights of Illinoisans.

“There is nothing that comes through this body that is perfect, but why we always try to do is bring progress to the people well serve,” said democrat State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (92nd District-Peoria).

The bill now heads to Governor Pritzker’s desk for final approval.