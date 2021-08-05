Senators Duckworth and Durbin announce $8.3 million for Illinois airports, $2.8 million to CIRA

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — United States Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced Thursday a total of $8,335,191 will be flying into three Illinois airports.

The funds are provided through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and provide monetary relief for airport executives for costs associated with operations, staffing, cleaning, sanitization and combating the spread of COVID-19.

“Making sure airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protecting local jobs and enhance the traveler experience,” Duckworth said.

A part of the funds are going to the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority that operates Central Illinois Regional Airport.

A total of $2,898,471 will be given to CIRA.

The other airport’s receiving funding are the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, that operates the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline and the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.

Quad Cities International Airport will receive $4,382,017 and the Veterans Airport in Marion will receive $1,054,703.