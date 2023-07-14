CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced federal funds are coming to the Land of Lincoln.

A Senate press release confirms that the Senate Appropriations Committee advanced three Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills for Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies; Financial Services and General Government; and Legislative Branch.

Durbin and Duckworth put Illinois priorities through the appropriations bill through spending requests and the programmatic appropriations process.

“These bills make critical investments in Illinois. I’m glad the Senate Appropriations Committee was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to advance these bills, which will benefit families, communities, and the economy in Illinois,” Durbin said.

Duckworth said, “I’m proud I was able to help secure critical support for projects all throughout our state that help keep our communities safe and support our working families.”

Federal funding that is going directly to the Central Illinois area can be found below:

Electrical power initiative, Peoria: $950,000 to Bradley University to acquire equipment to conduct research to develop electrification standards for reliable power production. This project also will develop standards based on sound economic analysis to ensure the industry produces energy systems to meet these standards.

Gun violence reduction, Peoria: $564,000 to Peoria County to deploy the Cure Violence model, which is an evidence-based strategy for reducing gun violence among individuals most at risk for violence.

Photographic digitization initiative, Bloomington: $550,000 to the McLean County Historical Society to continue the digitization of 1.5 million photographic negatives of The Pantagraph