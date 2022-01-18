Senior living places keeping close eye on Omicron’s spread in Twin Cities

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Senior living communities nationwide are once again having to prepare for rising COVID-19 cases as Omicron continues to spread.

According to the CDC, the variant now represents 99.5% of new infections of the virus in the U.S.

Some of the most vulnerable to COVID, seniors, live at places like Westminster Village. It’s a facility in Bloomington that features independent, assisted and nursing living options.

At Westminster Village, visitors are having their temperature taken, asked to take a COVID symptoms survey and being made to wear a mask.

“Mostly Omicron is just an extension of what we’ve been dealing with ever since, there’s been some ebbs and flows,” said Chief Operating Officer Matt Riehle.

Westminster Village staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including their booster shots. Riehle estimates around 99% of the residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Our case numbers have been very, very low. Again, I attribute that to a lot of our frontline team members and the practices of infection control,” Riehle said.

At the McLean County Nursing Home, positive cases among staff have risen in the last couple of months due to Omicron.

“Fortunately, we have the staff here that we’ve had pretty good success at covering the openings that have been the results of a few staff members that have tested positive, said Executive Director Tim Wiley.

Wiley said there have been cases among nursing home residents, but the layout of the building allows them to limit spread within the facility.

“We have an exclusive COVID unit that has exclusive staffing for it as well,” Wiley said.

Wiley said Omicron has appeared to be less severe than the previous variants.

“We are finding that they are resolving off our COVID unit as scheduled and resolving very well,” Wiley said.

Both Riehle and Wiley said while screenings aren’t always well received, their buildings have them in place so loved ones are still able to see their family members.

“We don’t want and we really hope and anticipate that we won’t get restrictions again, hopefully because of the practices we’ve instituted,” Riehle said.

Due to a small number of cases at Westminster Village, dining room services have been temporarily suspended in order to limit spread. Staff are offering meal deliveries to residents’ rooms. Riehle said they hope to resume normal operations Monday Jan 24.