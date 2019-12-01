Sensitivity and sensory event lets everyone experience Santa Claus

PEORIA, Ill. — With his reindeer and red coat, Santa Claus coming to town, meeting everyone in Peoria.

At Northwoods Mall on Sunday, kids with autism and sensory sensitivities got to sit on Santa’s lap.

The mall partnered with Total Spectrum to open early with dim the lights to make the event sensory-friendly.

There were also headphones, toys, and game for kids.

It’s an experience that many people take for granted, but Total Spectrum Peoria clinic manager Brittiany Stone says not all kids get to enjoy.

“This is so special. There’s so many kids we hear stories about, 10-year-olds who have never had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap their whole life, things like that, so this offers an opportunity for kiddos with autism or other sensory special needs to come get a picture with Santa,” said Stone.

The next sensitive Santa event at the mall is on December 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.