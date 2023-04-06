PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The 18-year-old accused of hijacking and crashing a car on University Street was assigned a public defender Thursday.

Sentaries Farmer is also facing theft and burglary charges.

The hijacking occurred back in March, when the victim was approached by two individuals, one being armed, and they drove away with the victim’s vehicle.

Later that night police found the car during a traffic stop when Farmer and the other males inside sped off and eventually crashed into another vehicle near Main and University. Police arrested Farmer along with two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old who was also in the vehicle.

Farmer is due back in court May 11 for discovery and May 22 for a jury trial.