BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A delay in sentencing for a former Twin Cities piano teacher turned child sex predator.

Aaron Parlier, 41, was scheduled for post-trial motions and possible sentencing Friday afternoon, however that did not happen.

Parlier, was found guilty in April for his crimes against a second female victim, who was underage at the time when he taught her piano. He engaged in sex with her and took videos, leading to his guilty verdict.

In October 2021, Parlier was found guilty of similar crimes involving a different female victim.

So far, he’s been found guilty on 29 of the total 38 charges brought against him involving these two victims and others.

Friday, Parlier was supposed to learn his fate in the second trial, however, Judge Casey Costigan announced the hearing would be postponed after the Illinois Department of Corrections was not alerted to transfer Parlier down to McLean County from the state prison.

Parlier is currently serving a 450 year sentence for his October ’21 guilty verdict.

Sentencing has been postponed until Aug 1 for the April ’22 guilty verdict.