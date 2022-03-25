PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Sentencing for a Tazewell County woman charged with killing her child has been continued for a second time.

Angel Vanduker’s sentencing, which was expected to happen Friday at the Tazewell County Courthouse, has been delayed until May 20.

Vanduker’s attorney filed a motion for continuance, which was granted by a judge.

In November 2021, Vanduker plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member, a Class Two felony.

Vanduker was accused of smothering her 11-month-old daughter Nova Tucker in September 2020.

WMBD will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.