PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The sentencing of a man accused of killing a North Valley woman and then hiding her body in East Peoria was pushed back a week, the judge ordered Thursday.

Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman wasn’t pleased with the decision and also that Christopher Sanders, 45, also refused to leave his cell and come to the Peoria County Courthouse.

Gorman allowed the delay after Sanders’ attorney Bart Beals said he needed time to file a motion for a new trial. Without such motion, a person would give up many points of an appeal.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Gast argued for no delay at first, saying family members of Mona Ellison had come in from out of town to be there at the hearing Thursday.

The new hearing will be on Aug. 24 and Gorman minced no words saying the hearing would go with or without Sanders, saying it was his choice if he didn’t appear in court.

Sanders was convicted after a three-day trial of murder related to the death of 50-year-old Mona Ellison who was found in a wooded area near East Peoria Community High School on Jan. 21, 2021, one day after she was reported missing.

The Peoria County jury, in June, found Sanders acted in a way that was “brutal and heinous way, indicative of wanton cruelty.” That finding raised any potential sentence from a 60-year maximum up to 100 years behind bars.

Neighbors and friends noticed Ellison was missing when her dog, which was usually by her side was left in a locked basement with piles of feces. And her phone, which she usually had with her at all times, was left in a bedroom.