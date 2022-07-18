PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Sentencing has been moved yet again in the case of Angel Vanduker, a pregnant Tazewell County mother accused of smothering her child.

In November 2021, Vanduker pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member, a Class Two felony. She is charged with smothering her 11-month-old daughter Nova Tucker in September 2020.

Vanduker, whose sentencing was originally scheduled for March, then May, and then late August/early September, has requested to move her sentencing date up by a few weeks to accommodate her pregnancy.

Her due date is Aug. 20. To ensure her ability to be present in court, Vanduker’s sentencing date was moved up to Aug. 12.