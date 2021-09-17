Sentencing underway for woman convicted of killing 4-year-old in 2020

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The post-trial hearing has concluded for a Pekin woman convicted for the murder of four-year-old Tate Thurman.

Lesli Jett, 35, was previously found guilty of the murder in July. Her post-trial hearing took place Friday morning.

During the trial, the defense requested a new trial, but that request was denied by the judge.

At this time, Jett’s sentencing has been delayed for a break. WMBD will update this story once the sentence has been delivered.

Background

Thurman died in Feb. 2020 after being in Jett’s care. In July, she was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, including one for knowing there was a strong probability of death/bodily harm and one for intent to kill/do bodily harm. Additionally, she was found guilty on a third charge of aggravated battery.

A third count of first-degree murder knowing the act would cause death to a child under 12 brought back a verdict of not guilty.

Jett was initially being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. She has been convicted on three of those charges.

In July, the state presented a timeline of events they said left Jett as the only one responsible. A timeline of marks on the boy’s body was noted, including scratches, lacerations, and a bruise near his eye just two days before he died.

Tate died Feb. 18, 2020, after Jett beat him to death, police alleged. Jett, however, said Tate slipped and fell while she was cleaning a fish tank in a different room. The pair were the only ones home at the time.

Tate is the son of Jett’s boyfriend, Jeremy Thurman. Throughout the trial, the court heard the original 911 call Jett made the morning of the incident, calls she made from jail, and testimony from the boy’s father, grandparents, and from Jett herself.