September 2018 homicide trial ends in hung jury

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man will have to stand trial again after a Peoria County jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Twenty-three-year-old Jamal Younger could serve up 35 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old Jordan L. Allision. Younger is accused of driving a vehicle for another man who shot Allison in the back in Sept. 2018.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Younger followed Allision’s vehicle while the driver, who hasn’t been charged, leaned out of his vehicle fired several rounds, striking and killing Allison.