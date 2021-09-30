September is officially Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Peoria thanks to local mom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – September is now officially Childhood Cancer Awareness Month right here in the City of Peoria.

One local mom, Morgan Jones, said it’s after countless emails to the city and sharing her son’s story. Jones posted this picture at Peoria city hall with the official proclamation.

She said it’s one step closer in the fight against childhood cancer and hopes this will raise more awareness and resources in Peoria.

“Nobody really knows about it and nobody wants to talk about it because it can be sad, and it is sad, and the fight is hard and traumatic, but Peoria needs to do better, and I wanted to bring awareness to that because these kids deserve it,” said Jones.

Her son, Tucker Jones, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and is still undergoing treatment. While the fight is hard, raising money is another challenge.

Jones said she hopes with the month of September earning this recognition, the community, local businesses, and schools will come together and fight, too.

“I am not the only cancer mom out there and this journey can be very lonely and isolating to be heard once and a while especially because these kids are our future and we need to be doing more for them,” said Jones.

She said next fall she hopes to see more events focused on raising awareness for childhood cancer.