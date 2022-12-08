PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide committed in September, according to a Peoria press release.

24-year-old Domonicue Linwood was arrested at a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident. A handgun with an extended magazine and modified switch were recovered from the vehicle and suspected controlled substances.

On September 3rd at approximately 6:24 a.m., Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of W. Adrian G Hinton Ave.

Jamarion Lee was found with a gunshot wound.

Linwood is facing the following charges:

PPD Incident #22-16608

• First Degree Murder

PPD Incident #22-22087

• Armed Robbery

PPD Incident #22-22648

• Home Invasion

• Theft Over – 3 counts

• Motor Vehicle Theft

• Criminal Damage to Property

PPD Incident #22-17195

• Aggravated Discharge

• Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

• Aggravated Battery