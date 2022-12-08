PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police have arrested a suspect in relation to a homicide committed in September, according to a Peoria press release.
24-year-old Domonicue Linwood was arrested at a traffic stop and was taken into custody without incident. A handgun with an extended magazine and modified switch were recovered from the vehicle and suspected controlled substances.
On September 3rd at approximately 6:24 a.m., Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of W. Adrian G Hinton Ave.
Jamarion Lee was found with a gunshot wound.
Linwood is facing the following charges:
PPD Incident #22-16608
• First Degree Murder
PPD Incident #22-22087
• Armed Robbery
PPD Incident #22-22648
• Home Invasion
• Theft Over – 3 counts
• Motor Vehicle Theft
• Criminal Damage to Property
PPD Incident #22-17195
• Aggravated Discharge
• Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
• Aggravated Battery