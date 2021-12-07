Service information for Corrections Officer Camron Passie

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has released service information for Corrections Officer Camron Passie, who died on Dec. 5 due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to a Peoria Country Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a visitation service will be held on Dec. 10, between 5-8 p.m. at Oak-Hines Funeral home in Elmwood.

An employee/agency walkthrough will be held at 4:15 p.m. to avoid congestion.

The funeral service will be held Saturday Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. with 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brimfield, Ill.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell asked the community to keep his family in everyone’s prayers.

