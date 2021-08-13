Serving up his own menu, local chef who was waiting tables to make ends meet finally gets his own catering business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Spencer Tyler always wanted to be a chef. He created his own brand: “Spence from Scratch.”

He said the money just wasn’t there.

“I got the chef job; it was the only job I could take and it just wasn’t enough money,” Tyler said, “so I kind of had to give it up and went back to waiting tables and bartending.”

But he said he never stopped cooking, whether it was during the day before his serving shifts or for friends and family.

His luck took a turn when he started cooking for banquets at the Maxam Event Center.

“I immediately was struck by his passion for food,” said owner Andrew Driscoll. “He’s got a different vision and take on things.”

He is now one of the venue’s approved caterers.

“Yeah, it was a long road to get here, and a lot of times I was frustrated and upset. But today I’m, like, very very thankful for all those hard times. They made me the chef I am and they made me appreciate this moment. and it made me really really ready for this.”

To kick off his new catering business, the Maxam Event Center will hold appetizers followed by a four-course meal. Tickets can be found here.