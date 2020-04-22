ServPro sanitizes and disinfects cars for first responders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ServPro is working to keep first responders in central Illinois safe.

On Wednesday, crews cleaned around 60 cars at the Peoria Police Department.

Workers used hospital grade sanitation supplies to disinfect the cars and highly touched surfaces.

President Jason Fletcher says this is one way ServPro can help people on the front lines.

ServPro also serviced fire and police department vehicles in Pekin and East Peoria.

“Our biggest goal here is to try to make sure that our first responders do not get infected. If we have any way of controlling it and it’s just one measure that we can help them, at no cost to them, try to keep them on the streets so they can keep us safe,” said Fletcher.