CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure.

The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester.

Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it meets the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency‘s standards.

At one time the plant made agricultural and heavy equipment and employed thousands of people.

Its closure in 1983 devastated the community and economy.

The fire in 1997 destroyed the factory and left more than 30 acres around the Elm Street location unusable.

Since then there has been litigation, some cleanup, a little development, and a lot of plans for future use.

Canton Mayor Kent Mcdowell said the city can now start moving forward on a project that has been dormant for years.

The Council approved the Agreement with Navistar by a vote of 7 – 1.

"This settlement is a huge win for the City, after years of litigation, to provide for the cleaning up and eventual development of the former International Harvester site," said McDowell. "We are very grateful for Navistar coming to the table to reach a reasonable solution that is in the best interests of our citizens. We can start moving forward on a project that has been dormant for years.

The city will receive $2 million from Navistar within 30 days.

A $100,000 escrow account will also be awarded to the city to use for any purpose on the site.

This story will be updated.