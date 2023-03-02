NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A settlement between a Normal Police Officer and a woman he is accused of stealing money from has been settled.

Investigators say Brian Williams stole $12,000 from Lindsey Holzhauer after a medical emergency call in Holzhauer’s home in 2019.

Holzhauer claims former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers–all of whom were dismissed from the case in January–had dismissed her concerns.

Holzhauer enlisted the help of the Illinois State Police.

At a Pontiac gas station, ISP arrested Williams with the bag of stolen money. They believe he was there to return the money to Holzhauer.

Williams was sentenced to 30 days in the Mclean County Jail, and got 30 months of probation.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.