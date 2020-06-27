Seven injured in multiple overnight shootings in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Three people are reported to be in critical condition after four shootings overnight Friday into Saturday in Peoria.

Peoria Police say the first shooting scene developed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Sheridan. A 20-year old woman was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers say her injury was non-life-threatening. Police believe a man shot at a vehicle hitting the woman and then fled on foot.

Peoria Police were next called to the 2700 block of Montana around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a 25-year-old man down in the street with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. He is reported to be in critical condition. Police say they later found a crime scene in the 2700 block of West Trewyn.

Just 10 minutes later authorities were called to the 1400 block of Southwest Jefferson on a report of 37 rounds fired. Two men listed as 29 and 22-years-old were found with gunshot wounds to the torso and legs. Both are considered to be in critical condition. Police say a third person, described as a 31-year old woman, arrived at the police department with a gunshot wound to the leg. An 18-year old woman was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. Both are expected to recover.

Finally, a 34-year old man arrived at a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers believe he was shot in the 600 block of Wayne Street. He is also expected to recover.

Peoria Police say is is not known if these shootings are connected in any way. Anyone with information about any of the incidents are urged to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.

