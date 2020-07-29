Seven juveniles arrested for car dealership thefts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Peoria police officers arrested seven juveniles they claim broke into a local car dealership and stole two vehicles.

According to a news release, police said the seven — five males and two females between the ages of 10 and 15 — were arrested Tuesday, but charges were not listed.

Police responded to Scherer Mazda, 2300 W. Pioneer Parkway, at around 10:45 p.m. Monday after a report of a burglary and discovered broken glass at the scene. A dealership employee told investigators two vehicles were stolen.

Officers said they discovered one of the stolen vehicles Tuesday morning near Oregon and Montana Streets. Three of the four suspects in that vehicle fled on foot but were arrested without incident. The fourth allegedly attempted to walk away but was also arrested.

At around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers discovered the second vehicle in the 3000 block of West Montana and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but was discovered later being driven in an alley. The driver was taken into custody when the vehicle stopped, but police said two other juveniles were arrested after fleeing on foot.

Police said all seven juveniles have been arrested before in other stolen vehicle-related incidents.

